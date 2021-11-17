Elliott Lemm: Tributes to 'gorgeous, vibrant' crash victim
- Published
A 20-year-old man who was killed in a car crash has been described as "gorgeous and vibrant" by his family.
Elliott Aaron Lemm, from South Kirkby, died when the vehicle he was a passenger in hit a parked car and wall in Wakefield on Saturday.
His family said he was the "life and soul of the party".
A woman, aged 19, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink and drug driving offences.
Police said the pair were in a Vauxhall Corsa heading away from Horbury when it lost control on a bend on Wakefield Road just before 01:20 GMT.
West Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who has dashcam footage or any information on the crash to get in touch.
