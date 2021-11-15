Star Hobson murder trial: Accused Savannah Brockhill denies 'striking' toddler
- Published
One of two women accused of murdering a toddler has denied "striking blows" to the 16-month-old infant, jurors heard.
Star Hobson suffered a cardiac arrest and died in Airedale General Hospital, West Yorkshire, on 22 September 2020.
Her mother Frankie Smith, 20, and Savannah Brockhill, 28, both from Keighley, near Bradford, deny murder.
Giving evidence at Bradford Crown Court, Ms Smith's partner, Ms Brockhill, told the jury she "loved Star like she was my own".
She claimed Star's mother was "aggressive and violent" when drunk and told the court Ms Smith had "strangled me, struck me and kicked me".
During the trial, jurors previously heard the 16-month-old suffered a catalogue of injuries before her death.
On Monday, the jury was told Star had a number of bruises and marks including on her cheek, ear and eyes.
When Ms Brockhill's defence barrister, Katherine Goddard, asked "Did you strike any blows?", the defendant admitted "smacking her arm down when she was biting her arm" and instead she had "got her cheek".
Ms Brockhill's defence barrister, Katherine Goddard, asked the defendant: "Did you hit her [Star]?
"No," replied Ms Brockhill.
"Did Frankie hit her?" asked the barrister.
"No she didn't," replied the defendant.
Videos, taken by the couple, were played in court, including one taken by Ms Brockhill that showed - in slow motion and with dramatic background music - Star asleep and falling off a plastic green chair.
When asked by Ms Goddard why she filmed the video and edited with music and a caption, the 28-year-old replied: "At the time it was funny."
Ms Brockhill said the video was similar to others seen on the internet and on "You've Been Framed".
The court heard the couple had an "on and off relationship" and Ms Smith had a habit of "telling lies".
Ms Brockhill told jurors Ms Smith had "bent Star's fingers backwards" when the toddler had a tantrum and she had seen the mother "briskly grab her and hold her roughly but never hit her".
She said, in court, how Ms Smith had "mood swings" and had been violent and aggressive towards the defendant.
The 28-year-old admitted she had "used physical force" against Ms Smith on a number of occasions, which left her with bruises, the jury heard.
Ms Brockhill said she would take Star away and look after her at the defendant's house while Ms Smith went out drinking.
The court heard phone conversations between the couple, recorded by Ms Brockhill, in which Ms Smith made threats to her partner saying "I'll murder ya" if she did not return her baby back to their home on Wesley Place.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.