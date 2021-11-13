Woman arrested after fatal West Yorkshire car crash
- Published
A woman has been arrested over the death of a man after a car crashed into a parked vehicle before hitting a wall.
Police said a silver Vauxhall Corsa lost control on a bend on the B6128 Wakefield Road, near Horbury in West Yorkshire, at 01:20 GMT.
A 20-year old man, who was a front seat passenger in the car, suffered serious injuries and died in hospital.
A 19-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
She was also held on suspicion of drink/drug driving offences and remains in custody.
Det Sgt Paul Lightowler, of West Yorkshire Police, has appealed for witnesses, and anyone with footage of the crash or who saw the Corsa being driven in the moments before the crash, to come forward.
The road has been closed while officers carry out an investigation.
