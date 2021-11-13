Star Hobson death: Balloons released in vigil for toddler
By Pritti Mistry
BBC News
- Published
Dozens of people have released balloons at a vigil in memory of a 16-month-old toddler.
Star Hobson suffered a cardiac arrest and died in hospital in Keighley on 22 September 2020.
Pink and yellow balloons were released during the vigil at Roberts Park in Saltaire on Saturday.
Star's mother Frankie Smith, 20, and partner Savannah Brockhill, 28, are on trial at Bradford Crown Court. Both deny murder.
Star's godfather, Jake Lowndes, said he organised the vigil for people to "pay tribute and show support to Star's family".
"It's just beautiful to see how much love and support there is for Star and her family," he said.
Mr Lowndes, 25, paid tribute to a "beautiful, adorable and cute" toddler who "had the perfect name for the perfect baby".
'A million tears'
He said more than £3,400 had been raised for up to five memorial benches, with two being donated to Star's father and great-grandmother and the rest planned for local parks, including one near Star's home in Keighley.
"We'll be able to see her name so that she's never forgotten," said Mr Lowndes.
He said some of the money raised from an online fundraising page would also go towards Star's family "as they so deserve it".
Star's great-grandmother Anita Smith and her partner David Fawcett said the toddler had "touched a lot of people's hearts".
"A million tears have been shed for her", they said.
The trial at Bradford Crown Court has heard how the 16-month-old suffered a catalogue of injuries before her death.
Ms Smith and Ms Brockhill also deny causing or allowing the death of a child.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.