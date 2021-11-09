West Yorkshire PC accused of choking suspect faces misconduct panel
A police officer accused of telling a suspect to "chill out or I'll choke you out" while restraining him is to face a misconduct hearing.
PC Graham Kanes is said to have told suspect Hassan Ahmed "chill out or you're going to sleep" during the arrest in Halifax last year.
The West Yorkshire Officer is accused of using unreasonable, unnecessary and disproportionate force.
A four-day hearing will start on 15 November.
PC Kanes arrested Mr Ahmed, then aged 27, in Spring Hall Gardens on 16 August 2020, after he reportedly saw the suspect "strike a local resident in the face".
While holding an arm around Mr Ahmed's neck, it is alleged, he made the the threat to "choke him out".
Mr Ahmed is said to have responded to the comments by saying "I can't breathe" and "I give up, I give up".
According to a notice on the force's website, the misconduct hearing will consider three allegations:
- The force used to restrain the male was not reasonable, necessary or proportionate
- Comments about choking and putting Mr Ahmed to sleep were unprofessional and unreasonable in all the circumstances
- A statement PC Kanes provided alleging Mr Ahmed punched him was "not an accurate or truthful account of what had happened"
The force said the allegations constituted breaches of various professional standards and, if found proven, would amount to gross misconduct "so serious as to justify dismissal".
