Bonfire Night: Officer hurt in Bradford as fireworks thrown at police
- Published
An officer was injured after fireworks were thrown at police on Bonfire Night.
Police were called to Pollard Place in Bradford where youths hurled fireworks at them and a police van, causing minor injuries to a male officer.
Seven youths were arrested on suspicion of offences including criminal damage and possession of cannabis.
A firefighter was also attacked by a group of youths after being called to a bonfire on Aireville Road in Shipley but was not injured.
In Leeds, an arson investigation has been started after a house in Stonecliffe Lawn was damaged by fireworks.
Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson said the attacks were "isolated acts" and events across West Yorkshire had been "largely peaceful".
