Former West Yorkshire officer jailed over cash thefts
- Published
A former police officer has been jailed for stealing thousands of pounds seized as part of police investigations.
Sean Donoghue, 53, formerly of West Yorkshire Police, admitted one count of misconduct in a public office at an earlier hearing.
He had resigned from the force ahead of a gross misconduct hearing in July after admitting stealing wine from shops.
He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for two years and four months.
Investigators attended his former home in April 2019 and found a number of open police exhibit bags which had previously contained cash.
Donoghue worked as a detective constable in Protective Services Crime and the theft was uncovered a number of exhibits handled by him had been recorded as "returned to owner".
When owners were contacted it emerged the cash had not been returned.
It was found that Donoghue made multiple cash deposits immediately after cash exhibits were taken by him.
West Yorkshire Police believe he stole at least £12,592 in cash.
'Lack of integrity'
Although Donoghue resigned, a gross misconduct panel in July said he would have been sacked for stealing wine from stores in Shipley and Baildon while off duty in 2020.
He was barred from working for any force in England and Wales.
He had received a conditional discharge at Bradford Magistrates' Court in September 2020 after pleading guilty.
Det Ch Insp Shaf Rehman, speaking after sentencing, said Donoghue had "misused" his role as a police officer for his own financial gain.
"It is right for someone with the lack of integrity that Donoghue has displayed to be barred from working in law enforcement," he added.
A proceeds of crime hearing to recover the money Donoghue stole is to take place at a later date.
