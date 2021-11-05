Bradford man jailed for lying over 28 speeding tickets
A man who gave false information to police over more than 25 speeding tickets has been jailed for 12 months.
In two years, Hassan Shaukat, from Bradford, activated a total of 28 speed cameras, 26 of those in just a four-month period, police said.
The 22-year-old lied to avoid accruing points on his licence, officers added.
Shaukat was also banned from driving for 30 months after admitting two counts of perverting the course of justice at Bradford Crown Court.
He had been caught speeding "in a number of vehicles", according to West Yorkshire Police.
However, his deception was uncovered in January after Shaukat, of Killinghall Road, provided false information in response to the Notice of Intended Prosecution letters he was sent.
Following his sentencing on Thursday, Rachel Wainwright, of West Yorkshire Police's Casualty Reduction Unit, said: "Shaukat has shown a blatant disregard for the safety of road users and the consequences of speeding by providing false information, thinking he was above the law.
"I welcome Shaukat's sentencing because his behaviour was not only dangerous, but also repeated on a number of occasions.
"Speed limits are in place for a reason and when you are caught, you will face the consequences, even if you try to avoid them."
