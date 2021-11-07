BBC News

Bad album covers collector puts trash hits on display

Steve Goldman's album cover collection is a celebration of the strange. "There's nothing gory or violent, just good clean family fun", he says

A collector of "dreadful album covers" has put his favourite finds on display.

Steve Goldman, 55, from Huddersfield, has amassed more than 200 weird and wacky examples over five eccentric years.

Rediscovering a bizarre childhood favourite set him off on a quest to unearth "unintentionally funny" albums and to "give people a laugh".

Mr Goldman said: "Some people spend fortunes collecting fine art but no one collects dreadful LP covers."

The album that started it all - 1979's Roadstar by Peter Rabbitt - features the band's faces superimposed onto the bodies of a group of bunnies.

Mr Goldman said he originally bought it about 40 years ago because it had such a strange cover.

"Somehow, I lost it over the years and had never been able to find another copy," he said.

That was until he managed to track it down again using a website dedicated to obscure vinyl records.

"I was off," he said. "I remember the moment I said to my kids, 'I'm going to start collecting dreadful album covers', that was five years ago."

Horch's album cover brings a new meaning to captive audience, while the nimble-fingered Jean Pierre Jumez clearly favours technique over trousers

Since then, he has gathered an impressive, if sometimes alarming, array of 12-inch curios.

His habit has spread, and the pursuit has become a "family obsession", he said.

Mr Goldman has spent as little as five pence or sometimes splashed out £50 for a rarity in his particular field. He also has about 100 CDs with weird and wonderful covers

They will all be displayed alongside Peter Rabbitt's magnum opus in his exhibition at Huddersfield's Piazza shopping centre.

Visitors will be able to vote for their favourite cover, and the atmosphere promises to be boosted as tracks from some of the albums are piped into the centre.

Mr Goldman, who suffered a stroke 18 months ago, is staging the event in aid of Different Strokes, a charity helping younger stroke survivors.

An online reviewer said the "repulsive" cover of jazz compilation Oil and Vinegar, left, was "enough to turn off a would-be buyer", while Scottish Sing-a-Long, right, puts the Aagh! into Auld Lang Syne
We're quite happy for the secret of this party to stay a surprise (left), whereas Brazilian duo Duduca and Dalvan, right, leave little to the imagination for their outing Massa Falida - bankrupt estate
It's feared the artist behind The Alex Fraser Combo's album cover swallowed a 1970s' gameshow intro reel. Willie Brady, on the other hand, appears to have staged his Irish Evening in his grandmother's living room

