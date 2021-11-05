Yorkshire cricket chairman 'right to resign' over racism scandal
Yorkshire County Cricket Club's chairman "has done the right thing" in resigning over the club's handling of racism experienced by Azeem Rafiq, MPs have said.
Roger Hutton apologised and said he would leave with immediate effect.
Conservative MP Julian Knight agreed with his actions but said there was more than one person to blame.
Yorkshire and Humber MPs have written to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) calling for an inquiry.
Mr Hutton's departure comes after an investigation found 30-year-old Rafiq was a victim of "racial harassment and bullying" - but the club said they would take no disciplinary action.
Two further board members, Hanif Malik and Stephen Willis have also stepped down following an emergency meeting.
Mr Hutton, who joined the club 18 months after Rafiq left, in 2020 said it "should have recognised at the time the serious allegations of racism".
In his resignation statement, Mr Hutton claimed that at Yorkshire he had "experienced a culture that refuses to accept change or challenge".
He was also highly critical of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), claiming the governing body "declined to help".
In response, the ECB confirmed Yorkshire had contacted them at the start of the investigation, but said: "Our role is to operate as a regulator across the entire game. We must act independently of any club investigations, should we ever be required to intervene as regulator - either during or after.
"The reason why our governance is structured in this manner, is perfectly demonstrated in the way that these issues have played out at Yorkshire County Cricket Club."
Speaking about Mr Hutton's resignation, Mr Knight, who chairs the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee, said: "This is the right thing to do.
"He acknowledges the fact there's been many mistakes in his chairmanship, but it goes far deeper than Mr Hutton.
"I can see very few avenues for any member of the board to remain in place."
MP Alison McGovern, Labour's Shadow Sport's Minister, said he had made "the right decision" to step down but that it "would not be the end of the matter".
She added: "I think everyone in cricket has got to ask themselves whether they are capable of putting the situation right and getting us to place where cricket is the inclusive and brilliant sport it deserves to be."
Alex Sobel, Labour MP for Leeds North West, said he welcomed the resignation and it was "shocking" that senior leaders at Yorkshire were unwilling to deal with racism and that the ECB "in Hutton's words showed a 'reluctance to act'."
In a letter on behalf of Yorkshire and Humber MPs, South Yorkshire Mayor Dan Jarvis called for an "immediate, independent and comprehensive inquiry" into the club's handling of the allegations and the subsequent investigation.
