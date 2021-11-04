Leeds machete attack leaves teenager seriously hurt
- Published
A teenager has been left seriously injured after he was attacked by four masked men armed with machetes.
The 17-year-old male was found near the junction of Fraser Street and Stoney Rock Lane in Burmantofts, Leeds, at about 21:30 GMT on Wednesday.
He was taken to hospital with wounds to his arms and legs which could be "life-changing", said West Yorkshire Police.
Suspected Class A drugs were found on him and he was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.
The teenager was thought to have been attacked by the masked men between Shakespeare Approach and Shakespeare Gardens, near St James's Hospital, officers said.
A cordon remained in place on Thursday for forensic examinations and specialist searches of the scene.
Det Insp Alex Geldard said: "The victim has received very significant injuries from being attacked by the suspects who were armed with machetes."
He appealed for anyone who had information about the attack to contact West Yorkshire Police.
