Leeds cinema 'rubbish' lifts lid on decades of film-going
- Published
Workmen have uncovered a small slice of social history during restoration work on a West Yorkshire cinema.
Cigarette packs and film boxes from the 1930 and 40s have been found alongside old coins and 'reserved' signs at Leeds' Hyde Park Picture House.
Ollie Jenkins, who has been sharing images of the finds on social media, said about a dozen items of interest had been discovered.
Mr Jenkins, said the work meant "pulling up carpets and taking up floorboards for the first time in decades".
"We have been finding stuff for a couple of weeks and we have recovered 10 or 12 interesting items so far, including confectionery and cigarettes," he said.
While not valuable the finds shine a light on some of the tastes of cinema-goers over the course of the cinema's 107-year history.
A pack of "Wild Woodbine" cigarettes, popular with soldiers during both World Wars, is likely to date from the 1930s or 40s, said the cinema.
A box of Kodak 127 film, which was produced between 1912 and 1992, is also thought to be from the 1930s.
However, the slip from a box of chocolates is harder to date, Mr Jenkins said.
"I have no idea, it looks quite old, so think pre WWII, but it will be quite hard to date as the company was trading for all of the 20th century," he said.
Other strange items previously found in the cinema include a packet of yeast and a "mummified" banana.
During the work the cinema's nine gas lamps, installed to deter "inappropriate behaviour", will be restored as part of conservation work on the building's facade and auditorium.
Building work was paused during the height of the pandemic but has since restarted, and the cinema hopes to re-open in May 2022.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.