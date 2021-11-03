BBC News

Bradford police officer to face retrial over rape charges

Sgt Ben Lister had denied two counts of rape in a trial at Bradford Crown Court

A police officer accused of raping a woman after a night out is to face a retrial after a jury failed to reach a verdict.

Sgt Ben Lister, 36, an officer with West Yorkshire Police, denied sexual assault and rape at a house in 2016.

After a week-long trial at Bradford Crown Court in October the jury was discharged after deliberating for more than 10 hours.

A new trial will start on 28 February, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

