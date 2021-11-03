BBC News

Dawn Walker death: Man, 45, charged with murder

Image source, West Yorkshire Police
Image caption, The body of Dawn Walker, 52, was discovered in Lightcliffe, near Halifax, on Sunday afternoon

A man has been charged with murdering a woman found dead in West Yorkshire.

The body of Dawn Walker, 52, from Halifax, was discovered in Aysgarth Avenue, Lightcliffe, near Halifax, shortly after 16:30 GMT on Sunday.

Thomas Nutt, 45, of Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, has been charged with murder and is due before magistrates in Bradford later.

West Yorkshire Police said the offence is alleged to have taken place between 27 and 31 October.

Image caption, West Yorkshire Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident

