Dawn Walker death: Man, 45, charged with murder
A man has been charged with murdering a woman found dead in West Yorkshire.
The body of Dawn Walker, 52, from Halifax, was discovered in Aysgarth Avenue, Lightcliffe, near Halifax, shortly after 16:30 GMT on Sunday.
Thomas Nutt, 45, of Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, has been charged with murder and is due before magistrates in Bradford later.
West Yorkshire Police said the offence is alleged to have taken place between 27 and 31 October.
