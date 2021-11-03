BBC News

Wandering cows cause M62 to shut near Bradford

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption, National Highways Yorkshire tweeted a warning at 03:44 BST on Wednesday

Part of the M62 had to be shut when several cows wandered on to the carriageway.

The motorway was shut in West Yorkshire between junctions 26 at Bradford and 25 at Brighouse for a short time.

The road was reopened at about 04:00 GMT, a National Highways Yorkshire spokesperson said.

Officers worked with a local farmer to put the cattle back in a field, said West Yorkshire Police. There were no reports of casualties.

