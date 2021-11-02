Dawn Walker murder inquiry: Tributes paid after police name victim
A woman who was found dead in West Yorkshire has been named by police.
The body of Dawn Walker, 52, from Halifax, was discovered in Aysgarth Avenue, Lightcliffe, near Halifax, shortly after 16:30 GMT on Sunday.
A 45-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday night remains in custody, police said.
Ms Walker's family paid tribute "with a very heavy heart" to "a loving daughter, mother, nanna, sister, auntie and friend".
They said: "In circumstances beyond our control, you were taken from us so suddenly.
"We ask at this time as a family, that you respect our privacy and allow us to grieve."
West Yorkshire Police previously said it was not seeking any other suspects.
Det Insp Amanda Wimbles, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "We would like to reiterate the family's wishes for privacy at this extremely distressing time and ask for people not to speculate [about] the circumstances regarding Dawn's death."
She appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.
