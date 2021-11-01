Lightcliffe murder investigation after woman's body found
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in West Yorkshire.
The body was found in Aysgarth Avenue, Lightcliffe, near Halifax, at about 16:30 GMT on Sunday.
A 45-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody, said West Yorkshire Police. The force added it was not seeking any other suspects.
A cordon is in place in the area and anyone with information is asked to call the police.
