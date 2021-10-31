Leeds man dials 999 after Primark joggers snub
A man who dialled 999 to complain he was refused entry to a Primark store to buy some jogging bottoms has been criticised by police.
West Yorkshire Police call handlers posted about the incident in a tweet, using the hashtag #not999.
The force wrote: "If you are not allowed in, dialling police on 999 is not going to gain you entry either."
Officers also highlighted an earlier incident in which a child dialled 999 twenty times.
They said the calls were "totally unnecessary" and could affect people attempting to make genuine emergency calls.
West Yorkshire Police previously published a series of YouTube videos to highlight some of the bizarre requests received by call handlers.
In one, a man complained he was being held at Leeds railway station after one of his friends was sick on the floor.
He told police: "They won't let us go until we've cleaned it up, and I've asked for a mop and bucket."
Other so-called emergencies included a man being refused entry to a casino, a rat behind someone's wardrobe, and a request for police to go and turn somebody's electricity back on.
Earlier this year, a man also dialled 999 to complain he had ordered a takeaway but a cash machine had swallowed his cash card.
