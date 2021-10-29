Thorner missing wallabies: One of escaped pair found
An on-the-run albino wallaby which escaped from its Yorkshire home has been recaptured while a second animal remains at large.
The twosome made a run for it after strong winds damaged a fence at Thorner Alpacas on the outskirts of Leeds on Thursday.
Co-owner Alexster Pearson-Clough said one of the creatures had been found later that day and was now back home.
He said efforts to trace the second marsupial were continuing.
"The other has been spotted today so efforts are under way to capture it," he added.
Mr Clough previously warned the animals can be easily spooked and urged people not to approach them.
He said he just wanted people to keep an eye out for the outstanding animal.
