Naz Shah: Woman admits threatening Bradford MP via email
- Published
A woman accused of sending threatening emails to a Labour MP has admitted the charges.
Sundas Alam, 30, of Princeville Street, Bradford, had denied three charges of sending malicious communications to Bradford West MP Naz Shah.
She had also denied perverting the course of justice but changed her pleas to guilty on the third day of a trial at York Crown Court on Thursday.
Alam was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 29 November.
