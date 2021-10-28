Zucco: Car crash restaurant reopens after fundraiser
A restaurant forced to close for five months after a car crashed through the front window has reopened thanks to support from the local community.
Leeds Italian Zucco shut after a BMW ploughed into the Meanwood eatery in May, just a week after it had reopened after the easing of Covid restrictions.
Following an online campaign, more than £11,000 was raised which was used to pay staff.
Restaurant manager Matteo Leggiero said the support was "amazing."
He added: "It really showed how much of an impact we have in the local community and how much people care about us.
"It does mean a lot, thank you to everyone."
Mr Leggiero said he thought it was a prank call when his dad, who owns the restaurant, phoned to tell him about the crash.
A few days later he received a message on social media from the driver of the car, who asked to come in to apologise to staff.
"He's only a young lad and he was so sincere," Mr Leggiero said.
"You could see he was almost welling up. Obviously it was just a mistake.
"He even offered to work for us for free to make up for it, which obviously we didn't take up."
Repairs were due to take four weeks but the pandemic and building material shortages meant the renovation took much longer.
