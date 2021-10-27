Bradford: Commonwealth soldiers' memorial proposed by review
A new memorial to Commonwealth soldiers has been recommended by a monuments review commissioned in the wake of the Black Lives Matter campaign.
The appraisal, set up in 2020 by Bradford council, said the memorial should cover both world wars.
It also advised decisions on new statues, monuments and street names should be transparent.
The externally-led review had already decided no existing statues and monuments should be removed.
The project's second and final report also said the City of Culture 2025 bid could create a lasting celebration of the district's diversity and migration for previously untold stories to be heard.
The recognition for soldiers from Commonwealth countries who fought and died in the world wars and more recent military campaigns was a "key omission", the review stated.
Bradford's proposal follows the findings of a review by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in April.
The report found at least 116,000 casualties from World War One, most of whom were of African, Indian or Egyptian origin, "were not commemorated by name or possibly not commemorated at all".
Councillor Sarah Ferriby said Bradford had gone "further than many other councils" in ensuring the history of its statues and monuments was "better understood".
"Much of our wealth is built on the waves of migration who have helped to build our district over centuries," she added.
The review's proposals are due to be discussed at a council meeting on 2 November.
