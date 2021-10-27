Bradford child sex abuse: MPs want 'Rotherham-style' inquiry
- Published
A "Rotherham-style" inquiry is needed to address allegations of child sexual exploitation in Bradford, say MPs.
Speaking in a House of Commons debate on the subject, Keighley and Ilkley MP Robbie Moore said the issue was being "swept under the carpet".
He spoke after a report published in July said some children in the city remain unprotected from abuse.
The Bradford Partnership, which published the review, has said an inquiry would offer no new learning.
Conservative MP Mr Moore told the House of Commons: "Let's call this problem out for what it is: predominantly a small minority of largely Pakistani Muslim men in West Yorkshire, including, I'm sad to say, in Keighley and across the Bradford district, that have been sexually exploiting young children for far too long.
"The Pakistani community are quite rightly outraged that the entire community is being branded with the same accusation. It is not fair and it is deeply offensive.
"This isn't about race or pitching communities against each other, it's about looking at the facts so we can address them head-on and move forward.
"We need a Rotherham-style inquiry to address these issues."
Fellow Conservative Phil Davies MP for Shipley, said: "This is really just about the victims and making sure that a) they get the justice they deserve and b) we make sure there are no future victims of this terrible crime."
In 2014 an independent inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham found at least 1,400 young people had been abused in the town in a 16-year period.
The House of Commons heard the Bradford Partnership review, published in July, gave insight into child sexual exploitation in the area over a 17-year-period between 2002 and 2019.
Jane Booth, chair of the city's Safeguarding Partnership, said they had "drawn a lot of lessons" from the review and said a further inquiry would have a negative impact on local services.
"Frankly if a local inquiry were to be established it would suck resources out of the system to the detriment of getting on with developing better services," she said.
Home Office minister Rachel Maclean said the government was "crystal clear" it expected local authorities to commission such inquiries.
She said she welcomed Bradford Council's work to improve their response to child sexual abuse, but said she expected it to "listen closely to the very real concerns" expressed by MPs.
Bradford Council has previously rejected calls for a full inquiry, saying improvements are already being made.
