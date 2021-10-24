Seven-year-old Leeds boy's RAF award for walking challenges
A boy who raised nearly £100,000 through major walking challenges has been given an RAF award.
Seven-year-old Jacob and his dad, Andrew Newson, from Leeds, climbed various routes including Ben Nevis to raise over £50,000 for the hospice which cared for his mum.
They also raised £43,000 for the RAF Benevolent Fund (RAFBF).
Jacob said he wished his mum Andrea had been there to see him accept the award at the ceremony in London.
Andrea was looked after by St Gemma's Hospice in Leeds until she died in December.
Jacob - who loves aviation and is known as Jacob the Pilot on Twitter - climbed the Yorkshire Three Peaks in June and Ben Nevis in August with his dad.
In 2020, they walked 30 miles in two days from RAF Manston in Ramsgate to the Battle of Britain Memorial in Folkestone and in 2019 they climbed Pen-y-Ghent in Yorkshire.
The RAF welfare charity said Jacob won the title at its annual awards which celebrates outstanding fundraisers and volunteers.
"I'm so proud of myself for winning this award," said Jacob.
"This was for my mummy, I just wish she could have been here to see me win."
Mr Newson said Jacob was "so excited" to climb through the clouds when they scaled the UK's highest mountain, Ben Nevis.
The pair are now considering climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, which would mean Jacob is the youngest boy in the UK to summit the mountain.
Air Vice-Marshal Chris Elliot, controller of the RAF Benevolent Fund, congratulated Jacob in person at the awards which were held in person after being staged virtually in 2020 because of the pandemic.
When Jacob was shortlisted for the award Mr Newsom said they were both "delighted".
"It was the perfect opportunity for him to wear his RAF No.1s and it's lovely to see his hard work is being recognised," he said.
