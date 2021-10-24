HMP Leeds death could have been prevented by information sharing
A prisoner may not have died if information was passed on about his suicidal thoughts, a coroner has said.
Richard Gordon Franks, 39, was found dead in his cell at HMP Leeds in April 2019.
Coroner Kevin Mcloughlin said Franks would have been on suicide watch if solicitors had passed on information to prison staff.
Franks was under the wrong impression he had been given a five-year prison sentence.
In fact his sentencing had been adjourned.
Franks appeared at Leeds Crown Court on 11 April 2019 when his counsel and solicitor, from David Ake Solicitors, witnessed him in a "highly-agitated state" and feeling suicidal, the coroner's report said.
He was taken to HMP Leeds where he was locked in a single cell at 20:25 and unchecked until 06:00 the following morning when he was found dead.
Mr Mcloughlin, senior coroner for West Yorkshire East, said Franks had a "known history of self-harming and suicide attempts".
"Mr Franks was seen that morning by his solicitor and counsel at which time he was said to be in a highly-agitated state and to indicate he was likely to commit suicide if sentenced to two years imprisonment.
"On his return to prison at approximately 17:00 hours he reported erroneously that he had been sentenced to five years when in fact his case had been adjourned for sentencing at a later date."
Mr Mcloughlin said Franks had the "false impression" he had been sentenced for five years which "caused him to be in distress prior to being locked in his cell."
"Had information concerning his emotions at court been relayed to the prison staff, this may have triggered increased monitorinq and support for the defendant," Mr Mcloughlin said.
"In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths will occur unless action is taken," the coroner said.
David Ake Solicitors has been contacted for comment.
