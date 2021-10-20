George Dore: Couple guilty of man's murder in row over £300
- Published
A man and a woman have been convicted of the murder of a man in West Yorkshire in a row over £300.
George Dore, 49, was fatally stabbed during a confrontation outside his home in Fell Lane, Keighley, in April.
A jury at Bradford Crown Court returned unanimous guilty verdicts of murder against Leslie Walker and his partner Angela Thornton.
Another defendant, Anthony Atha, of West Bank Close, Keighley, was found not guilty of murder or manslaughter.
Walker, 46, admitted wielding a knife during the confrontation with Mr Dore, but he said he did not intend to kill him or cause serious injury.
Thornton, 48, claimed Mr Dore owed her £300 and said she did not know he had been injured by her partner.
The couple, both of Nightingale Street, Keighley, are due to be sentenced at a later date.
They were told in court that a sentence of life imprisonment would be imposed.
Mr Dore's family had previously described him as a "legend of the town that was loved".
He would be "greatly missed", they added.