Attempted murder charges brought over Bradford house fire
A man has been charged with five counts of attempted murder after a fire at a house in Bradford.
Emergency services were called to the blaze on Fairbank Road at 06:20 BST on Sunday.
Two people were injured as result of the incident, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force said the man, 19, from the Girlington area, appeared before Bradford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody.
