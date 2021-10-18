Leeds student 'would not have died had he been seen by GP'
The family of a law student believe he would not have died had he been seen face-to-face by a GP.
David Nash, 26, had four remote consultations with staff at Burley Park Medical Centre in Leeds over 19 days before he died on 4 November 2020.
No-one picked up that he had developed an infection in his ear which caused a brain abscess, leading to meningitis.
An NHS spokeswoman said: "The NHS offers sincere condolences to David's family."
She added it would respond to any findings from the coroner following the inquest, which is due to start on 30 November in Wakefield.
"Every GP practice must provide face-to-face as well as telephone and online appointments, as part of making primary care as accessible as possible," she said.
Andrew and Anne Nash, from Nantwich, Cheshire, said their "caring, charismatic and funny" son died because of missed opportunities to diagnose his life-threatening condition.
David Nash was studying for a law degree at the University of Leeds, after a number of years as a drummer in the band Weirds.
His parents said he deteriorated dramatically on 2 November following five "shambolic" calls to NHS 111.
During one call, his presentation was categorised as "dental" - leading to him being taken by ambulance to St James's Hospital in Leeds.
His parents said once at A&E, he was left alone - despite being in a confused and serious state - and fell, causing an injury to his head.
He died two days later at Leeds General Infirmary.
Andrew Nash, 56, said: "The mastoiditis is readily treatable with modern antibiotics and it should never have been left to get to the stage where it caused the complication of a brain abscess."
Mr and Mrs Nash are paying for an independent neurosurgeon to investigate how their son died.
They also hope there will be a change in attitude from GPs towards face-to-face consultations.
Mrs Nash, 59, said: "They should be opening up - triaging, but seeing patients appropriately. I think the public fear is that they're never going to return now to seeing people."
The GP practice and Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs St James's Hospital, said they were unable to comment ahead of the inquest.
