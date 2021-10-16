Frank Worthington: Walk with 150 people raises money in star's memory
About 150 people have taken part in a walk between three Yorkshire football clubs in memory of Ex-England footballer Frank Worthington.
Worthington, who died in March, played for many clubs including Leeds, Huddersfield and Halifax.
The 22-mile (35km) Worthington Walk took in all the clubs' grounds and raised funds for Alzheimer's Society and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Dave and Bob Worthington, Frank's older brothers, took part.
Their efforts have already raised over £30,000 for charities including the Alzheimer's Society and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Dave Worthington said: "It was just a great feeling when I saw all the [walkers'] yellow vests.
"There were far more than I expected but so many loved Frank. He was a character."
Worthington, who won eight England caps and scored twice for the national team, began his career at Huddersfield Town.
He played in 22 consecutive Football League seasons from 1966 to 1987, scoring 266 goals in 882 appearances in all competitions.
He died of dementia aged 72 in March.
Dave Worthington said his late brother would be proud of all the family members that had taken part in the walk - about 40 in all.
The route started about 05:00 BST at Leeds United's Elland Road and took in FC Halifax Town's the Shay and Huddersfield Town's John Smith's Stadium.
Ex-Huddersfield player Andy Booth, who is now a club ambassador said that, due to lockdown, family and friends couldn't celebrate or commemorate Worthington.
Instead, they organised the walk as a tribute.
"It just seemed the right thing to do", he added.
