Todmorden stabbing: Man seriously injured in bus station

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, Police are appealing for witnesses to a stabbing in Todmorden

A man has been stabbed and seriously injured in an early-morning attack in West Yorkshire.

A 22-year-old man was found with knife injuries at the bus station in Burnley Road, Todmorden, earlier around 04.20 BST.

He was believed to have been assaulted following an argument that began in Monty's nightclub in Bridge Street, said police.

Police are appealing for witnesses and a cordon is in place at the scene.

