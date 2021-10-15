Partner of Jo Cox's sister asks her to 'step down' as MP
The sister of murdered MP Jo Cox has said her partner has asked her to stand down from her own role as an MP after the fatal stabbing of Sir David Amess.
Ms Cox was killed in June 2016 outside a library in Birstall where she was due to hold a constituency surgery.
Her sister, Kim Leadbeater, Labour MP for Batley and Spen, said following Sir David's death her partner told her: "I don't want you to do it any more."
Ms Leadbeater said she understood the pain Sir David's family would now face.
She was elected to represent her sister's former constituency in a by-election in July after the former MP, Tracy Brabin, became mayor of West Yorkshire.
Ms Leadbeater said: "I find myself now working as a politician and trying to do good things for people and it's really important you get good people in public life.
"But this is the risk we are all taking and so many MPs will be scared by this," she said.
"My partner came home and said, 'I don't want you to do it any more' because the next time that phone goes, it could be a different conversation."
Sir David, 69, had been an MP since 1983 and is the second serving MP to be killed in the past five years, following the murder of Jo Cox.
He died after being stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery in Essex on Friday.
Ms Leadbeater said Sir David's stabbing had left her "scared and frightened" and she had received numerous calls asking how she was.
She said it was "horrific" that another family would have to go through what her family had been through.
"There are so many layers to this. At the heart of it are David's family and friends.
"I know for them now that their lives will never be the same again. They will think about this every single day for the rest of their lives."
