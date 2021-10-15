Mohammed Khubaib jailed over kidnapped teen ransom demand
A kidnapper who snatched a teenage boy from the street then demanded a ransom from his family has been jailed.
Mohammed Khubaib, 22, abducted the 14-year-old outside a Bradford takeaway in May and, with the help of others, bundled him into a car.
The boy's mother was blackmailed into paying £900 for his safe return, West Yorkshire Police said.
Khubaib earlier pleaded guilty to kidnap and blackmail and was jailed for four years at Bradford Crown Court.
Det Con Paul Maxwell said the boy was "vulnerable to criminal exploitation" and that Khubaib "tried to exploit him for money".
He added: "This was an incredibly distressing incident for both the victim and the victim's mother, but thankfully both were not injured during the incident and have been given help and support by the police and partner agencies."
