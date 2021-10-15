More than 120 healthy patients stuck in Yorkshire hospitals
More than 120 patients are awaiting discharge from three hospitals due to a lack of care home places, an NHS trust has said.
The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust said the number was equivalent to five full hospital wards.
The trust, which runs Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals, said the issue was affecting "flow" within its emergency care departments.
The number of discharged patients has only dropped by two in the last month.
Speaking at a trust board meeting on Thursday, chief operating officer Trudie Davies said 125 people were awaiting discharge.
"The key reason for people staying in hospital, which has received some national attention, is the crisis in the care home sector," she said.
"Care homes are increasingly unable to support with living arrangements. It's typical of the national picture at the moment."
This week, the annual Skills for Care workforce report found that 8.2% of care sector jobs, more than 100,000 posts, remained unfilled.
Increasingly, care companies are forced to turn down work supporting patients as they move from hospital back to their own homes or care homes, the report said.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Ms Davies told the meeting: "If we didn't have this issue, we'd free up more capacity for the emergency department and it would free up ambulances and we'd have a system which would work fairly well.
"But the reality is when you have five wards of patients who don't need to be in hospital, we're going to be tinkering round the edges, rather solving the root cause of the problem.
"There's a misunderstanding that hospital is a better place to be.
"Our hospital wards are safe, but it is safer to be at home if you're medically fit to be discharged."
