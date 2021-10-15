Third Bradford children service's boss quits council post
A children's services department rated inadequate by a standards watchdog is looking for its fourth boss in three years.
Mark Douglas is leaving his director's role at Bradford Council after two years in the job.
Ofsted inspectors judged the department inadequate in 2018, saying some children were "at risk of serious harm".
Last month, the government appointed a commissioner over the "slow pace of change".
Steve Walker from Leeds City Council will carry out a review of Bradford's children services.
Ofsted has inspected seven of the council's children's homes since June. It found three to be "inadequate", a fourth to "require improvement" and the remaining three retained their "good" rating.
In July, an independent review into the sexual abuse of children in the city found that some "remain unprotected" from exploitation.
Announcing his departure, Mr Douglas said: "I am extremely proud of the improvements that we have made in children's services over the past two and a half years and I am confident that all services will continue on their journey of improvement so that the children and young people of Bradford receive good and outstanding provision."
Mr Douglas joined in March 2019. He previously held the same role at Doncaster Council where he oversaw an improvement in children's services from inadequate to good.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the council's chief executive Kersten England, thanked Mr Douglas "for the work he has done since he joined the council in 2019".
"Mark has led children's services during an unprecedented and challenging time during which the service has delivered a number of improved outcomes for children including making progress in the quality of social care practice," she said.
Ms England added that Marium Haque, deputy director education and learning, would take over the role until a new director was recruited.
