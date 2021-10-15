Racist letters sent to Wakefield Labour councillors
Racist and anti-Muslim letters sent to councillors have sparked a police investigation.
Four members of Wakefield's Labour group received the notes, which branded Islam "dangerous" and warned of a "Muslim takeover".
Signed off with "a Conservative colleague", the letters took aim at one councillor and their religion.
The Conservative group said it was "shocked" and the messages were not sent by one of its members.
In the letter, seen by the BBC, Muslims are described as "very dangerous".
Referring to one councillor, it urged recipients to "avoid this person at all costs", adding: "We cannot allow Muslims to take over".
West Yorkshire Police said it was investigating allegations of malicious communications and sending communications of an offensive nature.
Labour members Steve Tulley, Michael Graham, Betty Rhodes and Olivia Rowley all received a version of the note.
Mr Tulley told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he hoped police would find the culprit,
"There's just no place for this in society," he said.
Fellow recipient Mr Graham described the letters as "vile", and said "that kind of vitriol is just another example of what we have to deal with".
"It's not why I became a councillor," he said.
Conservative group leader Nic Stansby said she was upset to hear about the letters.
"I was really shocked and disgusted by it," she said.
"It certainly wasn't sent by any of our councillors.
"I've had abuse myself and no-one should have to put up with receiving letters like that. It's just not on."
Anyone with information is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police.
