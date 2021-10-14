Jaffa Cakes row PC Chris Dwyer sacked from force
A police constable who took two packets of Jaffa Cakes from a charity stall without paying full price has been sacked from West Yorkshire Police.
PC Chris Dwyer paid just 10p for two packets of the snacks from Halifax police station's canteen instead of the correct amount of £1.
The 51-year-old also tried to "change and embellish" his story when quizzed about it, a misconduct hearing found.
He was found guilty of gross misconduct and given an instant dismissal.
The misconduct trial had heard the confectionery stall at Halifax police station - set up in aid of a charity trip to Uganda - sold crisps, chocolate and fizzy drinks priced at 50p each.
PC Dwyer went to the tuck shop on 21 January and after putting some money in the cash tin, removed two packets of Jaffa Cakes, the panel heard.
Afterwards, a colleague raised concerns about a potential underpayment by the officer and, when checked, the cash float was found to be only up by 10p.
When questioned about the matter, PC Dwyer gave dishonest accounts and his evidence was "evasive and an attempt to reduce his culpability", the panel found.
The officer, who joined West Yorkshire Police in 2017, had denied breaching police standards.
He initially claimed he had put in five 20p pieces into the cash tin, but later said he could not remember the "exact denomination".
'Abuse of trust'
Panel chairman Akbar Khan said PC Dwyer's actions were an "abuse of trust" and had brought "discredit on the police and the service".
He added: "The officer is solely to blame for his own conduct, which was dishonest and of a criminal nature.
"The nature of his dishonesty related to underpaying for items which proceeds were to support a charity to which he was fully aware."
PC Dwyer was found to have breached West Yorkshire Police's professional standards in regard to integrity, honesty and discreditable conduct.
