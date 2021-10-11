Bradford murder inquiry: Third arrest after fatal stabbing
A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old in Bradford.
The victim was stabbed when fighting broke out in John Street on Sunday, West Yorkshire Police said.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident, during which a second 19-year-old man was also stabbed.
Two other males, 16 and 26, arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder remain in police custody.
The force said the second 19-year-old remains in a "critical but stable" condition in hospital
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the fighting or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.
