'Group fight' in Bradford leaves one man dead and another critical
A man has been stabbed to death and another is in a critical but stable condition after a fight between "a large group".
Two 19-year-old men were found with stab wounds after police were called to John Street, Bradford, shortly after 05:45 BST.
A 16-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man have been held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder respectively, West Yorkshire Police said.
Both men remain in custody.
Det Ch Insp Marc Bowes said: "This is an absolutely devastating incident and a significant police operation and investigation is underway to identify and arrest those responsible."
"This has happened in a prominent location in Bradford city centre and, while the area is generally quieter at the time of the day that this incident has happened, there will have been people around," he said.
"Our understanding from initial calls to the police is that there was a large group fighting and a number of these people will be significant witnesses and we would urge them to make themselves known."