Bradford police officer rape trial jury discharged
- Published
A jury has been discharged after failing to reach verdicts in the trial of a police sergeant accused of raping a woman after a night out.
Sgt Ben Lister, 36, an officer with West Yorkshire Police, denied sexual assault and rape at a house in 2016 after they had both been drinking.
After a week-long trial at Bradford Crown Court the jury had deliberated for more than 10 hours.
The court will reconvene on 3 November to hear if a retrial is being sought.
