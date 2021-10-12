BBC News

Bradford police officer rape trial jury discharged

Image source, PA Media
Image caption, Sgt Ben Lister had denied two counts of rape in a trial at Bradford Crown Court

A jury has been discharged after failing to reach verdicts in the trial of a police sergeant accused of raping a woman after a night out.

Sgt Ben Lister, 36, an officer with West Yorkshire Police, denied sexual assault and rape at a house in 2016 after they had both been drinking.

After a week-long trial at Bradford Crown Court the jury had deliberated for more than 10 hours.

The court will reconvene on 3 November to hear if a retrial is being sought.

