Bradford police officer rape trial jury discharged
The jury trying a police officer accused of rape has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict.
Sgt Ben Lister, of West Yorkshire Police, denied forcing himself on the woman at a mutual friend's house after they had been out drinking in 2016.
The jury at Bradford Crown Court had deliberated for more than 10 hours.
The judge, Richard Mansell WC, the Recorder of Bradford, said he would schedule a date in two weeks to hear if a retrial was being sought.
