Jaffa Cakes allegation prompts Halifax PC's misconduct hearing
A police officer is to face a misconduct hearing after being accused of taking Jaffa Cakes from a charity tuck shop without paying.
PC Chris Dwyer is alleged to have taken the items from the canteen at Halifax police station in January.
The officer is accused of breaching West Yorkshire Police's professional standards in regard to integrity, honesty and discreditable conduct.
The hearing is due to take place between 11 and 14 October.
West Yorkshire Police said another officer had emptied the police station's charity tuck shop cash tin at about 22:00 GMT on 21 January, leaving six 10p pieces and two 20p pieces in the tin as a float.
Later that evening, PC Dwyer is said to have visited the canteen and taken two packets of Jaffa cakes, priced at 50p each.
The cash tin was later checked and it contained the same amount of money as earlier plus an extra two 5p coins.
PC Dwyer is accused of failing to make appropriate payment for the items and also providing dishonest accounts when questioned about the matter.
Punishments for misconduct include verbal or written warnings, suspension, demotion or transfer and dismissal.
