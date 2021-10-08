Stephen Linley death: 'Show-off' driver jailed for six years
- Published
A driver who knocked down and killed a man while "showing off" and speeding has been jailed for six years.
Stephen Linley was hit by Dawood Kasuji who had been driving a BMW 325 at more than 55mph, in Leeds on 12 October, 2018.
Mr Linley was crossing Black Bull Street on foot and died at the scene due to his injuries.
Kasuji was sentenced for causing death by dangerous driving after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.
"Stephen was a popular and much loved young man", his family said in a statement after sentencing.
"He had his life exactly where he wanted it, a loving family, firm friends, supportive colleagues and a job that fulfilled him in a city he loved.
"Best of all, he had met the love of his life, his soul mate and had shared his plans with us to propose and get married", it said.
Kasuji, 28, of Park Close, Batley, was carrying passengers and was "effectively showing off" when he hit Mr Linley, said West Yorkshire Police.
Det Con Clare Barran said: "This case stands as a tragic example of the dreadful consequences dangerous driving can have."
The family statement added: "Stephen's death was sudden, violent and completely avoidable.
"The ripples of the damage that has been caused, the pain we have felt and will feel for the rest of our lives rolls on.
"The outcome of the case before the court will not change that, it will not bring Stephen back. "
They also thanked people who had done what they could to help Mr Linley at the time of the crash.
