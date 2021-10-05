Leeds crash: Man dies after car fails to stop for police.
- Published
A man has died in a crash involving a car that had failed to stop for police minutes earlier.
Emergency crews were called out to East End Park in Leeds just before 20:00 BST on Monday. A marked police car had reported a vehicle that failed to stop.
A man was found injured and treated by ambulance crews but died at the crash scene, said West Yorkshire Police.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is now investigating the incident.
The occupants of the vehicle had run off after the crash, said the police.
It happened in East Park Road, near to the junction with East Park Parade and the force is asking for witnesses to contact officers.
A cordon and road closures are in place.
