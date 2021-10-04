Keighley man George Dore 'stabbed to death in row over £300'
A man was stabbed to death on his front doorstep in an alleged row over £300, a court has heard.
George Dore, 42, died after being stabbed in the chest outside his home in Fell Lane, Keighley, on 8 April.
Prosecutors allege he was killed by Anthony Atha, 53, Angela Thornton, 48, and Leslie Walker, 46, after they arrived at his house armed with a knife and metal bar.
The three defendants, all from Keighley, deny murder.
Prosecutor Simon Kealey QC told a jury at Bradford Crown Court the trio had been drinking alcohol and smoking crack-cocaine before taken a taxi to Mr Dore's home at about 03:00 BST.
He said Ms Thornton was heard by the driver saying she "wanted her £300" before they arrived at the scene, shouting and kicking at Mr Dore's front door.
He told the jury there was "no direct evidence" of who inflicted the fatal stab wound but it was "likely" to be Mr Walker.
He said Mr Atha had later "slung" the knife into a nearby beck.
Giving evidence, Mr Dore's partner, Michaela Roberts, described him as a "well-liked and sociable person" who was laid back and "didn't suffer fools".
"He wouldn't owe her [Ms Thornton] any money. He wouldn't have any money dealings with her, as far as I knew," said Ms Roberts.
She told jurors she had been upstairs when the attack began and came down to find her partner slumped on a sofa. She said she rang 999 immediately.
"I heard a horrible noise and thought he was having an asthma attack [but] when I saw him he had a big hole in his chest," she told jurors tearfully.
Mr Atha, 53, of West Bank Close, Ms Thornton, 48, and Mr Walker, 46, both of Nightingale Street, all deny murder.
The trial continues.
