Paedophile sex tourist Raymond Keeley jailed for Philippine attacks
A paedophile "sex tourist" who repeatedly raped a young girl in the Philippines has been jailed for 17 years.
Raymond Keeley, 76, attacked the child three times when she was aged six or seven between 2008 and 2010.
Bradford Crown Court heard he used her as a sex object and left her with anxiety and depression, sleepless nights and flashbacks.
Sentencing him, the judge described him as "a devious predatory paedophile".
Recorder Jonathan Sandiford QC said Keeley, of Cordingley Close, Bradford, had caused a defenceless child terrible pain and suffering.
Keeley, who at the time of the attacks was old enough to be her grandfather, exploited the economic inequality between himself and the child's family by acting as "a sex tourist" in the Philippines, the judge said.
His barrister, Camille Morland, said the defendant did not know if he would survive the prison term, fearing he may never see the light of day again.
Keeley, who has previous convictions, was jailed for two years in December 2012, for six offences of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl during trips to the Philippines.
His sentence was later reduced by the Appeal Court to a three-year community order on the condition he attended the Sex Offender Treatment Programme (SOTP).
However, in 2017, he was handed a three-year prison term for fleeing the country when he should have been attending the SOTP.
He paid for a flight to Manila using funds from a secret bank account to start a new life with a Filipino bride he met on Facebook, the court heard.
The alarm was raised when he missed appointments with the probation service.
