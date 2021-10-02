Rugby league: Young refs pulled from fixtures after abuse
- Published
Young referees have been withdrawn from some children's rugby league games this weekend because of growing levels of verbal abuse from adults.
Huddersfield Rugby League Referees Society said it no longer felt that "league discipline will safeguard" its under-18 officials.
Junior ref Dylan, 14, said he was sworn at by a parent during a children's game last month, leaving him "upset".
Yorkshire Junior and Youth League said it was working "to improve discipline".
However, referee societies in West Yorkshire say officials, many who are children themselves, are giving up the sport because of abuse.
Huddersfield Rugby League Referees Society said it had tried working with the league to keep rugby enjoyable for everyone but "no progress has been made".
Statement-— Huddersfield Rugby League Referees Society (@huddref) September 29, 2021
We have withdrawn our u18s officials from the availability pool for this weekends @YorkshireJunior fixtures. We no longer feel that the league discipline will safeguard our officials when it comes to abuse, after recent findings from the discipline panel 1/5
Meanwhile, Jayden Covell-Wood, from Dewsbury and Batley Referee Society, said: "We don't feel safe sending our younger referees to a game when it's happening more regularly.
"It's getting too much. We're losing referees because of it. Some last two or three games before they're abused and it's just not good enough."
Mr Covell-Wood, who is a rugby league referee himself, said the abuse had come come from parents and coaches during under-10 games.
"I'm absolutely appalled at times. I just don't know what goes through an adult's head to even speak to a child that way," he said.
Junior referee Dylan took part in an officials' course earlier this year, but despite only being involved in a handful of games he has already been subjected to abuse.
"The coaches and parents like to moan at every single call you give," he said. "Sometimes I'll get abuse and I'll just want to end the game right there and go home."
His father Kevin said he noticed the abuse was getting worse, with his son being shouted and sworn at by a parent during a recent game.
He said: "There's a lot of under-18 refs who are only lasting a few matches.
"If they're facing this sort of abuse in the first few games, it's not good for the sport. Without the referees you don't have a game."
He said some parents felt because the young referees were paid they were open to be shouted at.
"You think 'why am I bothering to give my time up?' What makes a grown man or woman think they can verbally abuse a minor?"
Yorkshire Junior and Youth League said it was working with the Rugby Football League and clubs to improve discipline across the country.
It acknowledged behaviour on the touchline "is not where it needs to be" and there was "more work to be done".
"In 2021 we have introduced a number of additional measures, including suspension of fixtures and more education for coaches," a spokesperson said.
Harsher sentences for clubs who abuse referees, including being kicked out of competitions, were options open to the league, it added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.