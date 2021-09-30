Furlough scheme end offers recruitment hopes
Businesses have said the end of the furlough scheme should help them fill vacant positions.
The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme was designed to keep people employed in sectors which could not operate during lockdown.
Wayne Topley, managing director of Yorkshire-based Cedar Court Hotels, said it had been helpful.
However, he said growing demand meant businesses needed more staff and the scheme's end might help fill vacancies.
Cedar Court Hotels runs properties in Bradford, Harrogate, Huddersfield and Wakefield.
Mr Topley said: "Hospitality is ready to go, we've had a booming summer, we've got booming events on our books.
"We need more people to make that happen.
"The end of the furlough, I believe, will motivate a number of people to think about their careers."
Retail is another area which is looking to recruit as the Christmas shopping period approaches.
"It's very much hands on decks," said Angela Horner, an associate director with Brown's in York.
She said the department store, which also has stores in Helmsley, Beverley and Gainsborough, has had difficulty in finding new staff.
"Our staffing levels are very low at the moment and we are having a lot of trouble, like a lot of businesses, recruiting."
She said the restaurant in the York store remained closed as they needed a new chef.
"We haven't had a single application," she said.
What was the furlough scheme?
- Furlough was introduced in March 2020 after Covid-19 forced large parts of the UK economy to close
- Officially known as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, it saw the government pay towards the wages of people who could not work, or whose employers could no longer afford to pay them, up to a monthly limit of £2,500
- At first it paid 80% of their usual wage, but in August and September it paid 60%, with employers paying 20%
- The Treasury believes there were two million fewer people unemployed due to the scheme
Ms Horner was furloughed in March 2020 and said the scheme had been a tremendous help.
"I feel very lucky that I have a job to go back to. Thank goodness for the furlough scheme."
Mr Topley believes his business and staff have benefited from furlough to the tune of £1.9m since March 2020.
"I am not saying we wouldn't have survived, but we wouldn't be anywhere near the situation we are in now, ready to open, to welcome guests and to rebuild our business."
The furlough scheme supported 11.6 million jobs across the UK at its height and government figures suggest around a million people were still on furlough when the scheme ended on 30 September.
