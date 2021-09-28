Susan Howells murder: Killer's ex sentenced for stealing victim's cash
- Published
A convicted murderer's former partner has been given a suspended jail sentence after she helped him steal £3,500 from his victim's bank account.
Susan Howells, 51, was last seen at her home in Harrogate in February 2019. Her body was found buried in a Doncaster caravan park about six months later.
Dale Tarbox was jailed at Leeds Crown Court in December for her murder.
His then partner, 64-year-old Joan Arnold, admitted a charge of theft at Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday.
The judge heard how Arnold, who was originally from Liverpool and had learning difficulties, used Ms Howells's bank card after the murder on multiple occasions between May and July 2019.
During Tarbox's trial, jurors learned how he murdered Ms Howells, who also had a learning disability, at his home in Bradford and then tried to burn her body in an incinerator bin.
Her remains were buried by an accomplice in a shallow grave behind the killer's caravan where he subsequently lived with Arnold.
On Tuesday, Recorder Abdul Iqbal QC was told Arnold was entirely dependent on Tarbox, who took away her phone, and was aware her partner had murdered Miss Howells.
The court heard Tarbox, whom Arnold met via an online dating site, exploited her "significant vulnerabilities at the time" and there would be "dire consequences" for her if she didn't do what he said.
She withdrew the cash and gave the money to Tarbox, who gave her cigarettes in return.
A remorseful Arnold, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to theft on the basis she had been involved through coercion, intimidation or exploitation.
Sentencing her to an eight-month jail term suspended for a year, Recorder Iqbal told her the offending was particularly cruel and said he hoped she was "truly embarrassed and ashamed" of her actions.
In February, Tarbox's life sentence was increased by two years to serve a minimum of 18 years.
