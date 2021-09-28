Proposed Wakefield museum building 'riddled with asbestos'
Plans to open a new arts centre have been delayed after the building it was due to be housed in was found to be "riddled with asbestos".
Wakefield Council wants to open a new venue in the town's former BHS store on Kirkgate, which closed in 2016.
The authority hopes to convert the glass-fronted shop to house a museum, library, gallery and cafe.
Locals have complained that the building has become an eyesore since it shut following the retailer's collapse.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, in a meeting of the council on Wednesday, councillor Darren Byford, who is in charge of regeneration, said: "We do need to do something with it.
"The building is, not to put too fine a point on it, riddled with asbestos from top to bottom. We want to be in there as soon as we can," he added.
Last year, the council revealed it wanted to demolish the building to build the venue, but has since decided to repurpose it.
As well as the asbestos issue, the council is also still awaiting news on whether its bid for government funding for the venture, which was submitted last year, has been successful.
