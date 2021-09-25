PC sacked for goading and pushing man at Bradford homeless shelter
A police officer who goaded a man, pushed him to the floor during his arrest and then lied about his actions has been sacked for gross misconduct.
PC James Topp showed "appalling judgement" and "repeatedly aggravated matters" at a homeless shelter in Bradford.
There was no evidence to justify excessive force on the man, a police misconduct hearing was told.
He was sacked after an investigation by the police watchdog.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found the officer also "showed a lack of respect to staff who challenged his actions, raising his voice and calling one an 'idiot'."
Honesty and integrity breach
The PC and another colleague had gone to the Cyrenians shelter on 3 July, 2020, when a verbal altercation began between the officer and the man.
The IOPC said he made "misleading or inaccurate statements" when he initially claimed he had been assaulted by the man before arrest.
But the watchdog's investigations found this was not backed up by CCTV evidence.
The disciplinary panel concluded he breached the standards of professional behaviour for honesty and integrity in relation to the misleading statements.
He was also found to have breached the standards in respect of authority, respect and courtesy and use of force.
Miranda Biddle, IOPC regional director said: "This officer showed appalling judgement and there was evidence of a clear pattern of unacceptable behaviour on that day."
